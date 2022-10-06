A man locked up for his role in a dramatic police chase involving a stolen £35,000 motorhome has been told he is facing another custodial sentence for possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Rhys Wilkinson, 21, had been due for release from custody on licence this month after receiving an 18-month prison sentence in January after he admitted theft and dangerous driving charges.

Those charges related to the theft of a £35,000 motorhome from Portinscale, near Keswick.

Wilkinson was driving it in County Durham when he was spotted by police who tried to stop him.

The motorhome was reversed and deliberately rammed one police patrol vehicle in what a prosecutor said was “no doubt” a bid to disable it.

A helicopter crew had assisted officers during the pursuit and tracker dogs were brought in before both Wilkinson and the other man were arrested.

But despite being due for release on licence from a young offenders’ institution in the coming days, Wilkinson will remain behind bars — for the next month at least — after he pleaded guilty to new crimes on Thursday 6 October.

At Carlisle Crown Court he admitted possessing class A substances crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply them to another.

His drugs offending was uncovered last year, the court heard.

Judge Richard Archer adjourned the case and asked for the probation service to prepare a background report.

The case was adjourned to Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 3 November.

Wilkinson, of Coalfell Avenue, Carlisle, was remanded in custody in the meantime.

“These are serious matters and indeed you are still, for the next couple of days at least, serving a sentence of imprisonment,” Judge Archer told the defendant.

He added: “All sentencing options including — and most likely — a custodial sentence will be under consideration when you are sentenced.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...