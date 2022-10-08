'It's such a joy': Jamaican team receive warm welcome in Cumbria

Play Brightcove video

An all-star Cumbrian rugby league side triumphed against visiting Jamaican international team, the Reggae Warriors, at Derwent Park in Workington last night, Friday 7 October.

The Cumbrians, led by captain Kyle Amor, strode to a comfortable 28-12 victory in front of 3,000 fans. The match was a warm-up for the Reggae Warriors ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, where they will face Ireland in their first game next Sunday in Leeds.

Romeo Monteith, Head Coach of the Jamaican team, said:

"For Jamaica it's a dream to be in the World Cup. We had two failed campaigns back in 2011 and 2015, but we held belief and qualified in 2018.

"Just being here now is such a joy, because at the end of the day this is what it's all about - creating a legacy and leaving one behind, both for our community in Jamaica, and also for the large Jamaican and West Indian community here in England."

Kyle Armor, captain of the Cumbrian All-Stars side, said:

"It feels incredible. The whole county showed up once again for Rugby League. To have 3,000 fans here is fantastic. Hopefully tonight all the people can see what it means to us as players.

"I'm immensely proud, blown away. What a team. Hopefully we are inspiring young people in the local area to pick up a ball and aspire to be something within the game.

"Huge thanks to all the coaches, fans and back-room staff, Cumbria triumphed once again."