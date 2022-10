A body has been found in the River Eden in Carlisle during the search for a missing woman.

Forty seven-year-old Tracey Wood hadn't been seen since Wednesday last week. Her car was found abandoned near the Sheepmount yesterday.

Officers discovered the body just before 1pm on Sunday in the river close to Bitts Park.

Formal identification is still to be made.

Cumbria Police say Ms Wood's family are being supported at this time.