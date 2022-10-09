Search for missing woman continues after car found abandoned

A police search operation is underway for a missing woman from Carlisle after her car was found abandoned near the Sheepmount in the city.

Tracey Wood, aged 47, was last seen at approximately 10am on Wednesday 5 October.

Officers are appealing for information on anyone who has seen the vehicle, a blue Nissan Juke reg no: T3TRA, to find out more about what may have happened to Tracey and how her car came to be there.

Tracey is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall with long brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or has seen a woman matching Tracey’s description is asked to contact police immediately.