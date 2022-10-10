Driver arrested after pedestrian is 'seriously injured' in collision with a car

A driver has been arrested after a man was 'seriously injured' in a Lake District road crash.

It happened on Market Place in Ambleside at around 8am on Monday 10 October.

The incident involved a Renault Megane and a pedestrian in his 70s.

The driver of the Renault, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Police say the road will be closed for sometime while they conduct investigations and they're asking motorists to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses who stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101.