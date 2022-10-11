Catch up on Representing Border - 11 October 2022

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Aberdeen with the highlights of the SNP's annual conference. We report on Nicola Sturgeon's conference speech as the First Minister says she's sticking to her plans for indyref2 and she'll put the case for independence in an election if the Supreme Court rules out another referendum next year. But away from the conference floor the problems are piling up for the SNP government as teachers and nurses threaten strikes this winter. Peter MacMahon questions the First Minister on her plans for another independence referendum, the pressures on the health service and the events of recent weeks in Westminster.

