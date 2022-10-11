Cumbria Police campaign to help male victims of rape

Cumbria Police and its partner agencies are aiming to raise awareness of services for male victims of rape and sexual offences, and to encourage people to report these crimes.

Over the past year the force says there have been 151 reports of rape or sexual assault involving male victims in Cumbria – nearly 10% of all such crimes in the county.

The campaign is supported by Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, the Crown Prosecution Service, Victim Support, the county’s Bridgeway Sexual Assault Referral Centre and The ManKind Initiative.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicki Coombes is the rape and serious sexual offences lead for Cumbria Constabulary.

She said: “This campaign is important because we understand that male victims are less likely to report crimes of this nature.

“We have listened to feedback and taken steps to break down the barriers to reporting.

"Through this campaign we would like to raise awareness of all the support that is available to male victims and how to access that support, whether or not you wish to have police involvement.

Taking that first step to telling somebody what has happened to you is often the most difficult - but please know that if you do, you will be provided with information which will enable you to make choices on how you wish to move forward. DCI Vicki Coombes, Cumbria Police

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said: “When we talk about sexual or domestic violence, we tend to assume the victims are women and girls.

“Whilst they remain the larger group, it is important that we also acknowledge and support men and boys who are vulnerable to being victims of these crimes.

“Anyone can be a victim of sexual violence and/or domestic abuse, which is why it is vital to offer specialist support for men, women and children across the county. I urge victims to come forward. Don’t suffer in silence, help is out there.”

Support