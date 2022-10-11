A former Whitehaven rugby league player has admitted sending messages to his ex-partner in a bid to pressure her into withdrawing support for a prosecution following an earlier assault.

Jessie Jo Parker appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday (11 October) morning to face two charges.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Louise Henry by beating on 6 February 2022.

The assault charge arises out of an incident at the Joe Bananas bar in Duke Street, central Whitehaven.

Parker also admitted a second charge of doing an act tending or intended to pervert the course of public justice.

He accepted that between February and August he sent messages to Ms Henry which, court papers state, “were designed to put pressure upon her to withdraw her support for the prosecution”.

Parker, dressed in a white shirt, dark blue trousers, waistcoat and tie, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and enter pleas during the court hearing.

Judge Nicholas Barker adjourned the case and requested the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report. Parker is due to receive his sentence from Judge Barker on 15 November.

In the meantime he was granted bail. There are conditions attached, one preventing Parker, of Solomon Court, Whitehaven, from contacting Ms Henry. Another bans him from going to a named residential road at Parton, near the town.

Born in Papua New Guinea, centre Parker made more than 200 appearances for Whitehaven RLFC between 2012 and 2021. He previously played for Featherstone Rovers in Yorkshire.