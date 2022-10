The Princess Royal took a tour of a popular Lake District tourist attraction on Tuesday afternoon (11 October).

The visit was postponed after the Queen's health deteriorated in September Credit: ITV Border

Princess Anne's visit to The Lakes Distillery was initially supposed to take place in September.

It was rescheduled after the Queen's family went to be by her Majesty's side before she died last month.

The Lakes Distillery is near Lake Bassenthwaite Credit: ITV Border

The Lakes Distillery opened in 2014 on a site near Lake Bassenthwaite.