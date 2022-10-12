A body has been found on a Lake District fell in a search for a missing hiker.

Mountain rescue teams were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday 8 October by Cumbria Police.

The walker's friends alerted emergency services that he had got separated from the group at the top of the fell in "very windy"and misty conditions. They had been unable to find him on the walk back down.

Crews from Wasdale, and Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue teams searched overnight on Saturday. They were joined by volunteers from Keswick, Cockermouth, RAF Leeming, and two search dogs the following day.

Around 20 crew members spent 21 hours searching for the missing man.

The walker was found on Sunday afternoon above Dropping Crag. Sadly he had not survived.

Mountain rescue teams have sent their heartfelt sympathies to the man's family and friends.