Carlisle one of best places in country to see firework displays

A new study has revealed that Carlisle is one of of the best places to see fireworks in the country.

The study uses The Bortle Scale, measuring light pollution, and Sky Quality Meter readings - monitoring the luminescence of the sky and sky brightness against natural brightness readings.

The study creates a score out of 100 for each location, and Carlisle reached an overall score of 66.58 - placing the city in the top 25 places in the country to watch a fireworks display.

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Carlisle Fireshow, planned for 5 November.

The event is part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival and will be held in Bitts Park, starting at 6.30pm.

The centrepiece bonfire will be Roman themed and more than 2,000 fireworks will also light up the sky.

It will be the 33rd fireshow event Carlisle City Council has staged and is organised in partnership with Merlin Fireworks Ltd.

This year’s event programme has been extended to include a fairground funfair in Castle car park – formerly known as Devonshire Walk car park – between Wednesday 26 October and Sunday 30 October.

On the day of the fireshow, there will be no fairground and Castle car park will change into a Fireshow Village, offering food and family entertainment to families between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, John Mallinson, said: “This year’s event will celebrate the celebrate the 1,900th anniversary of Hadrian’s Wall. As well as a 40ft bonfire, there will thousands of fireworks and it is set to be must-see event not to be missed.”

Admission is free. Carlisle Fireshow is a family event, and no alcohol will be permitted on site or within the Fireshow Village in Castle car park.

