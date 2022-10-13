Play Brightcove video

Video report by Natasha Potts

A Dumfries gymnastics club has become so popular that it's opened up another facility in Annan.

Dumfries Y Gymnastics say they're trying to ensure as many young people as possible get the chance to try the sport.

Steven McKinnel, head coach at the club, said: "We've only been open for a week and we've already got 120 members so it's really good we're going from strength to strength."

Dumfries Y Gymnastics was started in 1977 and, since becoming a charity in 2017, has reached new heights.

They have 560 members across the region, with nearly 200 people on the waiting list to join.

"It's fantastic for the club we've outgrown our premises in Dumfries so we're trying to make space here in Annan and it means the gymnasts can travel to Annan, so it's a bit more accessible for them to come and do gymnastics," Steven explained.

With members ranging from six weeks to 60-years-old, the club has taken on apprentice coaches to handle the demand.

One of the apprentice coaches is Alisha McKinnel, who said: "It's so much different from when we did it. When we were younger.

"We were in a school gym hall moving all our equipment in and out and now we've got these two facilities, I think it's amazing and it's just so good for the younger generation."

Opening the Annan venue has made it easier for some of these young people take part in the sport they love - avoiding the need to travel to Dumfries.

Double the facilities means double the chances that southern Scotland could produce the champion gymnasts of the future.

