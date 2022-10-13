Two men go on trial accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle

Two men have gone on trial at Carlisle Crown Court charged with the murder of 24-year-old Ryan Kirkpatrick.

Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, are alleged to have acted together with a joint plan to stab Mr Kirkpatrick at Carlyle's Court, in the city centre, on September 18th 2021.

The court heard there had been 'bad blood' between Hull and Mr Kirkpatrick and that it was Hull who committed the fatal stabbing with Porter there "as a party to, supporting the plan".

Hull and Porter had been drinking in a pub in the Morton area of the city earlier in the day and CCTV cameras caught Hull's arrival at Carlyle's Court, where the prosecution said a fight took place shortly before Hull and Porter left the scene.

It's then alleged the pair returned 15 minutes later wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. CCTV then captured one man - that the prosecution say was Hull - running at Mr Kirkpatrick with a knife and stabbing him multiple times.

Prosecuting, Tim Evans said: "They came to the bar together with the joint plan that Ryan Kirkpatrick was to be stabbed. They came together, acted together, and after the stabbing they fled together."

Mr Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at 9.22pm, despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Mr Evans went on to allege that Kane and Porter "took significant steps" to evade capture, including changing mobile phones, addresses and then fleeing to the Republic of Ireland where they were arrested 10 days later.

Hull, of no fixed address, and Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, each deny one charge of murder and an alternative allegation of manslaughter.

The case continues.