Play Brightcove video

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson is calling on his players to gain back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Simpson leads the Blues - unbeaten in eight matches - against Doncaster Rovers at Brunton Park on Saturday.

He said: "To go on a run like we have done shows that there's something good going on and you've got to go as long as you possibly can.

"You know, I want to get consecutive wins. You know, we haven't done that for for a good while. So I want to get consecutive wins and that's what we'll do."Well, I don't want to go into this weekend thinking 'let's just stay unbeaten' because that tends to be a little bit of a negative. I want us to go win this game on Saturday.

"If we can't win, we make sure we don't lose. And then if we are nine games unbeaten, then brilliant and then we'll move on to the next."

United are currently 7th in the League Two table, just inside the playoff places, following a run of form that has seen them unbeaten since August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...