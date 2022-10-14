The new Gooseholme Bridge has officially opened in Kendal, after its predecessor was destroyed by storms seven years ago.

Spanning 42 metres and weighing in at 55 tonnes, it aims to create a full-accessible, traffic-free link to the town centre across the River Kent.

It also repairs an important link for National Cycle Route 6 between Lancaster and Carlisle.

The £2 million project replaces the previous structure, which was destroyed by Storm Desmond in 2015.

As a result of the damage, the county council introduced a £123 million Infrastructure Recovery Programme (IRP), which set out to repair, reinstate and rebuild bridges, highways, slopes and retaining structures which were impacted.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "The bridge opening will be a significant milestone in reconnecting the local community with parts of Kendal and the park, it is an impressive new bridge structure which will last for many years to come.

"This single span bridge that will be fully accessible to all bridge users, providing shared access for pedestrians, cyclists, and wheelchair users.

"I would like to thank the Kendal community for their patience and support for this project, funding partners: the Environment Agency, South Lakeland District Council, and Sustrans, and also the team behind this work - Story Contracting, Adey and our project team at the county council."

Cllr Jonathan Brook, Leader of South Lakeland District Council, said: "South Lakeland District Council is delighted that the replacement Gooseholme footbridge is in place and will soon be open and once again linking the two popular common land areas at New Road and Gooseholme."

