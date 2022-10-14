Barristers representing two men accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle have told a jury that they deny being present at the time he was fatally stabbed.

Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, are on trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

They have pleaded not guilty both to the alleged murder and manslaughter of 24-year-old Mr Kirkpatrick, who died after being stabbed multiple times at Carlyle’s Court in the city centre just before 9pm on Saturday 18 September last year.

Hull and Porter were captured on CCTV as an initial incident occurred at the shopping centre, off Fisher Street, at around 8.30pm before leaving the area.

Opening the case to jurors, prosecutor Tim Evans alleged that it was Hull and Porter who were the two men in dark clothing with faces covered who then arrived around 15 minutes later for a visit lasting barely 30 seconds.

Mr Evans alleged that the fatal stabbing “was at the hand of Hull” — who is said to have been identified at the scene despite a disguise attempt — and that Porter was there “as a party to, supporting the plan to stab Mr Kirkpatrick”.

“They were, in other words, in it together,” alleged Mr Evans.

After the completion of his opening statement barristers representing the two men on trial gave brief addresses on their behalf.

Hull’s barrister, Toby Hedworth KC, told jurors: “It is accepted that Kane Hull was involved in an incident involving Ryan Kirkpatrick at Carlyle’s Court at around 8.30pm on 18 September 2021.

“It is denied that Kane Hull was present at Carlyle’s Court at around 8.45pm on that evening or was in any way involved in inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick at that time.

“It is accepted that, fearing that he would be wrongly accused of inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick, Kane Hull thereafter took steps to avoid arrest.”

Liam Walker KC, Porter’s barrister, told the jury of seven women and five men: “The presence of Mr Porter at the first incident is accepted. Presence at the second incident is not accepted.

“It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle’s Court encouraged or assisted the person who stabbed Ryan Kirkpatrick.

“It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle’s Court intended that the stabber would kill or at least cause really serious harm.”

The case continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...