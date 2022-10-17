Play Brightcove video

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Dundee with the highlights of the Scottish Greens autumn conference as activists celebrate success in the recent council elections and the party leadership claim they are delivering in government. After a breakthrough in May when the first ever Greens councillor was elected in the Borders Peter MacMahon asks two South of Scotland Greens if the region is ready for their brand of radical politics. And Green ministers defend the Scottish Government's rent freeze legislation critics say will reduce the supply of affordable properties. Peter speaks to the party co-leader Lorna Slater.

