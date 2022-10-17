Popstar Simon Webbe is set to headline this year's Carlisle Christmas Lights switch-on.

Best known as a member of the British boy band Blue, he will be performing at the event in Carlisle city centre on Sunday 20 November.

The line-up will also feature Twist and Pulse, of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent fame.

The event, which takes place between 3pm and 5:30pm, is being hosted by Britain’s Got Talent comedian Jonny Awsum.

Webbe said: "I have always enjoyed performing in Carlisle and I can't wait to come back and see everyone there. No matter what the weather is going to be like (maybe even a bit of snow) we will all have a great time, and I can't wait."

Twist and Pulse said: “We are super excited to play this show. We always love being in Carlisle and who doesn't love Christmas so to be asked to perform and help switch the lights on is a real privilege.”

The Christmas Lights switch-pn event will also be a showcase of community groups and performers including Carlisle Dance Academy, Rocket Theatre School, Belle Vue School choir and Jordyn Louise Dance.

The star-studded stage will be in place in the city centre pedestrianised area, outside the Old Town Hall.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: “The Christmas Lights Switch On is another great event and is a showcase for celebrity performers and local talent.”

Visit www.discovercarlisle.co.uk for further information.