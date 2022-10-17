The £27 million Sands Centre redevelopment in Carlisle is nearing completion and will soon be open to the public.

Following final touches being made to the leisure facilities, the new pools and gym will be open to the public from Monday 14 November.

The new build extension adds 40,000sqft to the existing building, with the redeveloped centre offering facilities including a 25m main pool and a 20m learner pool complete with a moveable floor.

There is a four-court sports hall with a spectator gallery, fully-equipped gym, and a spinning studio and dance studios. It also boasts a café and bar areas to be provided by Hickory’s.

The project also consolidates the existing arrangements with the North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust Musculoskeletal (MSK) team.

The MSK team already provide treatment services at The Sands Centre but will be able to expand their services and develop new joint /collective treatment and rehabilitation activities with partners.

The facilities also include a range of sustainable features which Carlisle City Council hopes will assist in its plans for reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and providing sustainable, healthy transport options.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: “I’d like to thank all those involved in driving the Sands Centre redevelopment forward during challenging times.

"It represents a cornerstone in our plans to support our communities by improving their health and wellbeing.

"This is a one-off opportunity with a dual benefit of all the facilities being on one site. I look forward to seeing it's completion next month.”

