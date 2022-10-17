Sturgeon confirms independence would mean trade border checks at trunk roads

Scotland's First Minister has said independence would make some trade border checks between Scotland and England necessary.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to ITV Border's Political Editor, Peter MacMahon, that checks would be likely to take place on two major trunk roads, the M6 and the A1, as well as at rail freight terminals.

The First Minister said the "challenges" posed by the border had been caused by Brexit - if an independent Scotland was to re-join the EU Single Market, as she intends, it would create a trade border between Scotland and England.

She pointed out that much of the trade is is services, and where checks on physical goods are needed technology would be used, and businesses supported.

The First Minister said she was confident disruption to trade would be minimised.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she published her economic prospectus paper for an independent Scotland.

Speaking at Bute House in Edinburgh as she launched the paper, the First Minister said: "A stronger, fairer, more sustainable economy is more possible for Scotland with independence than it ever will be with continued Westminster control."

She said it is "glaringly obvious now that the UK does not offer economic strength and stability or financial security".