The leader of Cumbria Chamber of Commerce says the Chancellor's has a "plan for today and nothing for tomorrow".

Suzanne Caldwell, managing director of Cumbria Chamber of Commerce, was speaking following the sudden reversal of the Government’s mini-budget plans, announced this week by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt MP.

Ms Caldwell said she is keen to understand further detail on how the measures may impact the local economy and businesses in Cumbria.

Jeremy Hunt is trying to find savings across Government. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

She said: “We await with interest further information on funding and on future plans. It was clear that someone had to press the reset button quickly to try to get back to some level of stability.

“But what we’ve seen so far is a plan for today and nothing for tomorrow. For example, the energy package for businesses as announced three weeks ago was a step in the right direction, but we now understand that after six months even the targeted support is now hanging by a thread.

“The cliff edge has not gone away and it’s important that the full consultation and review is in fact completed and is followed by certainty and the right targeted support.

“Reversal of so many of the mini budget measures was the right step to create some stability at the current time but does now need to be followed swiftly by robust, funded, plans to steer the economy through the challenging headwinds it faces on supply chain disruption, energy and raw material costs, inflation, interest rates, wage pressures and lack of staff. We also need a longer term strategy for growth.

“Not all of this needs to come with a cost. For example, more than three quarters of businesses nationally trying to recruit are struggling to find the staff they need and reform of the Shortage Occupation List would make a significant difference.

Ms Caldwell is keen to work with the new Chancellor to seek the stability and assurance that local businesses need.

She said: “As chambers we want to work with the new Chancellor and the Government more widely in the best interests of businesses, not least seek to ensure they provide stability and certainty to businesses during this challenging period.”

