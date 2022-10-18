A man who was caught on CCTV as he broke into Kendal Museum has been given a 12-month prison sentence.

Mason Aplin pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he stole computer equipment, including two Apple iMacs computers, from Scratch Creative at Kentgate Place, Beezon Road on 27 May.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said that CCTV footage showed him sat in the business's foyer for an hour before taking equipment, worth £5,000, which was later found in a nearby park.

Aplin, of Back Lane, Kendal, was arrested and released on bail.

A month later, on 26 June, he was caught on camera doing a double-take as he walked past an apartment building on Highgate in Kendal and seeing a bike inside.

He tried to force entry, and could be heard saying "I am going to get this bike; I will get this bike", but ultimately failed in his bid, Mr Evans said.

The court heard that, at about 3am the same evening, he broke into Kendal Museum by smashing a window with the intent to steal.

Mr Evans said: “He was identified by CCTV and fled when the alarm sounded before having a chance to steal anything.”

Aplin was charged with two burglaries and one attempted burglary.

In mitigation, Kim Whittlestone, said the defendant was “extremely sorry” for committing the offences.

She added: “He doesn’t shy away from the fact he is a young man, 27 years of age, who has a significant drug addiction.

"It was to fund that drug addiction that he committed these offences.”

Judge Ian Unsworth KC told him: “You were clearly seeking to gain for yourself by carrying out these various acts.”

