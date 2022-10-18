Carlisle United will play Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup competition.

The tie is planned to take place one week after the two sides meet at Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers, for their league two clash on Saturday 29 October.

Micky Mellon's squad currently sit three places below Carlisle in the league two table with a two point difference. Both teams are enjoying promising streaks with Tranmere having won all of their last five games and United being unbeaten for their last nine.

Blues manager Paul Simpson said: "Micky has them playing well and they've had some excellent results recently.

"That's no surprise as they have some very good players. There are a number of games between now and that fixture, including a league game against them down at their place.

"Both sides will be confident, and looking to progress, and as with any cup draw you have to be pleased with a home tie.

"It's important for us to continue to do things properly, and we'll start to look at the cup game once we've dealt with the league games to come."

Carlisle will play Barrow away as part of the Papa John's EFL Trophy competition this evening, on Tuesday, 18 October.

