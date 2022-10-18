A dangerous driver has been jailed for 13 months after overtaking rush hour traffic on the wrong side of a Carlisle road.

Police officers driving towards Denton Street saw Brian Light, of Lawson Street, Carlisle, driving a silver Citroen C2 "at speed" past a long queue of traffic in a 30mph area, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a van.

After moving briefly into a stationary line of traffic, he pulled out again in front of oncoming cars before going through a red light on to James Street with police losing sight of him.

The moment, which happened at about 5.50pm on September 1, was captured by one motorist's dash cam. Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said that there was an "audible gasp" from inside the vehicle with someone heard saying "what's he doing?" and "where's he going?".

Light was later found at his home but gave no comment responses when questioned.

Judge Barker jailed Light for a total of 13 months and gave him a 42-month driving ban beginning upon his release from prison after he admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Of the driving, Judge Barker told the defendant: “It could have led to a very serious risk of danger, injury or worse to other road users who simply would not expect a person to drive in such an obvious, dangerous and disregarding way. That’s what you did to avoid the police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...