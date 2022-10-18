A teenager has died following an early morning crash near Kendal.

A Ford Fiesta was found having left Gatebeck Road, in Endmoor, shortly after 1:30am on Sunday 16 October.

Emergency services attended the scene but paramedics pronounced the driver, who is a man in his late teens, dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, a spokesperson for Cumbria Police said.

Officers investigating the crash are asking witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any further information about the crash to contact them on 101.

