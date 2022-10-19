A man has been arrested after a firework was thrown on to the pitch and exploded close to Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly in their 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Barrow last night, Tuesday 18 October.

It happened less than three minutes into the match at Holker Street as Kelly prepared to take a goal-kick, with play held up for 17 minutes as officials worked to ensure the safety of players, with home fans moved away from the area behind Kelly’s goal.

Kelly was uninjured and completed the match, which Barrow won with second-half goals from Josh Kay and Sam Foley.

Cumbria Police said on Twitter: “Throwing fireworks will not be tolerated. One male has been arrested as a result of the incident.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild was quick to issue an apology to Carlisle manager Paul Simpson and his team on behalf of the home club.

“Pete doesn't need to apologise to me, it’s one absolute clown who thinks it's smart when it's just dangerous,” said Paul Simpson.

“Because of this person’s actions it puts a spotlight on their club and Pete feels he needs to do that. Of course it can now also have repercussions for their club as well.

“We're all aware of fan behaviour and players and managers getting criticised for inciting trouble, but that was just a brainless thing to do.

“I don't get what enjoyment that idiot has got out of that. I really hope, if he has been caught, he gets dealt with in the strongest possible way. I’m quite sure Barrow will do something.”

With the firework scorching the grass as it went off, the United keeper had to cover his face as the force of the pyrotechnic came his way.

The Blues had started the game well, but the 17 minute delay saw the performance become disjointed as Barrow edged their way on top in the second half.

“I think they were certainly better and they deserved to win,” said Paul Simpson.

“I don’t think the stoppage had any influence on the game whatsoever.

“Yeah, it disrupted it, but saying we started well, that was only for three minutes out of 90-odd.

“I have to go away and look at how I prepared the players for this, and they have to look at how they prepared themselves.”