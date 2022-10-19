A new headcam for police dogs is being trialled by police in Cumbria.

Footage from the helmet-mounted cameras can be live-streamed from up to 500m away, helping officers to see exactly what the dogs can see from a safe distance.

The camera is designed to be used in firearms situations to improve safety for the public, officers and the dogs.

The technology has been developed by North East-based drone-designer Heliguy and is now in active deployment with Cumbria Police's dog unit.

Inspector Kim Brown from Cumbria Police's dog unit said: "We are pleased to have been able to work in collaboration with Heliguy to create a camera that will help improve our policing response.

"The camera will help support colleagues during operations allowing us to give them a real-time view of what the police dog is seeing and to gather evidence.

"This allows officers to plan before entering a live incident to ensure the safety of the public, officers and police dog."

The cameras are more cost effective than similar devices that have been developed abroad, but having the equipment designed, built and delivered by the North Shields-based firm will lead to "significant cost savings, quick build times and reduced downtime in the event of a repair".

Heliguy’s lead product designer Ross Embleton said: "We are delighted that the dogcam will help Cumbria Constabulary in its firearms operations.

"We believe it is a powerful tool that can enhance the vital work conducted by our emergency services."

The cameras have been developed to have a longer battery life of up to four hours, image timestamping and improved integration with police computer systems.

The protective lenses over the dogs' eyes can be switched for sunglasses for use in sunny conditions.

