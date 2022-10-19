Barristers representing the two men accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle told a jury on Friday 14 October that they deny being present at the time he was fatally stabbed.

Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, are on trial at the city’s crown court.

They have pleaded not guilty both to the alleged murder and manslaughter of 24-year-old Mr Kirkpatrick, who died after being stabbed multiple times at Carlyle’s Court in the city centre just before 9pm on Saturday, 18th September last year.

Hull and Porter were captured on CCTV as an initial incident occurred at the shopping centre, off Fisher Street, at around 8:30pm before leaving the area.

Opening the case to jurors, prosecutor Tim Evans alleged that it was Hull and Porter who were the two men in dark clothing with faces covered who then arrived around 15 minutes later for a visit lasting barely 30 seconds.

Mr Evans alleged that the fatal stabbing “was at the hand of Hull” — who is claimed to have been identified at the scene despite a disguise attempt — and that Porter was there “as a party to, supporting the plan to stab Mr Kirkpatrick”.

“They were, in other words, in it together,” alleged Mr Evans.

After the completion of his opening statement — and before the start of evidence on Friday — barristers representing the two men on trial gave brief addresses on their behalf.

Hull’s barrister, Toby Hedworth KC, told jurors: “It is accepted that Kane Hull was involved in an incident involving Ryan Kirkpatrick at Carlyle’s Court at around 8:30pm on 18th September, 2021.

“It is denied that Kane Hull was present at Carlyle’s Court at around 8:47pm on that evening or was in any way involved in inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick at that time.

“It is accepted that, fearing that he would be wrongly accused of inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick, Kane Hull thereafter took steps to avoid arrest.”

Liam Walker KC, Porter’s barrister, told the jury of seven women and five men: “The presence of Mr Porter at the first incident is accepted. Presence at the second incident is not accepted.

“It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle’s Court encouraged or assisted the person who stabbed Ryan Kirkpatrick. It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle’s Court intended that the stabber would kill or at least cause really serious harm.”

The trial continues.

*On 14 October ITV Border News used an incorrect photograph in this article and suggested the man in it was one of the defendants. We accept that the man shown in the photograph, Callum Kerr, is in no way connected with this case. We apologise unreservedly for any distress caused by this error.