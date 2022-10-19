Play Brightcove video

Video report by Fiona Marley Paterson

The mother of a student who took his own life is calling for universities to do more to support students at risk of suicide.

21-year-old Oskar Carrick died earlier this year, just two months after another attempt to take his own life, while studying at Sheffield Hallam University.

His mother Maxine Carrick, who lives near Kendal, has signed a petition calling for the introduction of a legal duty of care for students in Higher Education.

Universities UK says the legislation is not necessary, as universities are already subject to health and safety regulations and go beyond what is currently required.

Ms Carrick told ITV Border she wished the university and local health services had alerted his family about concerns over his mental health.

The NHS Trust in Sheffield says it cannot comment until after the inquest into Oskar’s death.

In a statement, Sheffield Hallam University said:

“In recent years we have significantly increased resources to provide access to a wide range of support services, whilst every student has access to dedicated advisors.

“The University also works closely with the Students' Union, the city council and local health authorities to help keep our communities safe.”

An inquest into Oskar’s death is due to take place in Sheffield on 21 November.

Suicide: Where to find help if you are struggling

