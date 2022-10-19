Jurors have heard that no evidence will given by — or on behalf of — the two men accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle.

At the city’s crown court this afternoon, Wednesday 19 October, the prosecution formally concluded their evidence in the case against Kane Hull and Liam Craig Porter.

Hull, aged 29, and Porter, 33, deny charges which allege the murder and, alternatively, the manslaughter of 24-year-old Mr Kirkpatrick.

He was fatally stabbed at Carlyle’s Court at 8.47pm on Saturday 18 September — during an incident which lasted less than a minute — by a masked attacker who arrived at the complex with a second disguised person.

Barrister Kim Whittlestone read to jurors a total of 74 facts that have been agreed by all prosecution and defence counsel.

It was confirmed that Mr Kirkpatrick had suffered three wounds and was pronounced dead at 9.22pm despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

There was confirmation, too, that a car burned out in the Burgh-by-Sands area that night following a deliberately started fire was a Volvo S40 with the registration ND58 WZT; and that accommodation was booked at Alston and Newcastleton before Hull and Porter travelled to Northern Ireland and then Southern Ireland.

A reservation was made for three guests between 25 and 27 September at Grandad’s Place, Carracastle, County Mayo.

Miss Whittlestone told the jury:

“On 28 September 2021, armed officers of the Irish Garda attended at Grandad’s Place, Carracastle, County Mayo, to execute a warrant for the arrest of Liam Porter and Kane Hull.

“The property was a residential bungalow. On entering, Liam Porter was arrested. Kane Hull was found hiding in an attic. He was arrested.

“Both were detained and transported to Claremorris Garda Station.

“The following items were recovered from Grandad’s Place: a white iPhone, a shopping list, EE SIM card, two receipts for top-ups, five carrier bags containing assorted clothing.”

Among the items on a shopping list — scribbled on the back of a microwave oven instruction manual — along with food and basic provisions, were “hair dye, glasses, hat/wig, mask, munchies (Red Bull)”.

Miss Whittlestone also stated:

“Kane Hull and Liam Porter were extradited from Southern Ireland and placed, as the law requires, before a magistrates’ court. They appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court and were sent to Carlisle Crown Court for trial.

“Extradition proceedings prevent the defendants being interviewed by the police.”

The jury was told of previous convictions relating to Kane Hull: in 2016 for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon (glass bottle); in 2017 for an affray and possession of an offensive weapon diring an incident in which Hull and two others chase Mr Kirkpatrick into a betting shop where the latter was struck to the floor before being punched and kicked; and in 2018 for another affray during which he was armed with a broken bottle.

After the prosecution had closed their case, Toby Hedworth KC, for Hull, of no fixed address, told the trial judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Linden:

“We will not be calling evidence on Mr Hull’s behalf either from him or witnesses on his behalf.”

Liam Walker KC, for Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, then said:

“On behalf of Mr Porter, we call no evidence.”

Both Mr Hedworth and Mr Walker confirmed to the judge that both defendants had been advised that in the light of no evidence being given, jurors may “draw such inferences as may appear proper” from their failure to do so.

From tomorrow, Thursday 20 October, the jury of seven women and five men are due to hear legal directions and a summing-up of the evidence by the judge, along with barristers’ closing speeches, before retiring to consider their verdicts.

Earlier in the trial it was stated that Hull and Porter accept being present at an initial Carlyle’s Court incident, at 8.31pm on 18 September last year, but deny presence at the second incident, which began at 8.46pm.

