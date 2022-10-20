Investigators are on the scene after a freight train derailed in Carlisle last night.

Multiple carriages came off the track over the River Petteril, behind B&Q just after 8pm on Wednesday 19 October.

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “RAIB has a team on site at Petteril Bridge Junction near Carlisle following a freight train derailment, which occurred last night.

"Initial reports indicate that seven wagons derailed. RAIB are working to gather information and evidence in coordination with other agencies.”

The inspection by the RAIB is the first step towards reopening the line. No efforts can be made to remove the train and make railway repairs until they have examined the scene.

No one was injured in the incident but there is major disruption on the rail network and it is expected to impact passenger train journeys between Carlisle, Newcastle and Appleby and Skipton for several days.

Bus replacement services are running between Carlisle and Appleby and Carlisle and Wetheral.

Passengers are urged to check National Rail Enquiries at www.nationalrail.co.uk as there will be a significant number of cancellations over the coming days.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’m extremely sorry to passengers who are facing disruption today while we deal with this incident in Carlisle. Thankfully train derailments are rare and our priority now is to protect the safety of people using the railway, those living beside it and the surrounding environment while we carry out the necessary detailed investigation and complex recovery work.

“We will work around the clock will all agencies to do this and then speedily make our repairs to get the line reopened again for passengers and freight as soon as possible. In the meantime, please check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information as the scale of the damage means it will be some time before we get things back up and running as normal.”

