Efforts are underway for suitable job vacancies for staff made redundant by the closure of a PPE factory in Dumfries.

Alpha Solway's Dumfries site, which was set up during the Covid pandemic to meet NHS demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), recently announced its closure following a drop in NHS orders.

Up to 65 jobs are set to be lost.

Dumfries and Galloway Council and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) said it had tried to find out if another solution could be found to avoid redundancies but now staff will be supported by Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to find new jobs.

Stephen Thompson, co-leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council said: “Our first focus is to continue to work to identify sustainable employment for those affected, as this will be a concern for them and their families.

"SOSE and partners, as well as the owners of Alpha Solway, have done all that could be done to scale up and deliver the initial increase in demand for PPE when it was needed, but unfortunately that level of demand has dropped, and the company has had to scale down again.”

Linda Dorward, co-leader for Dumfries and Galloway Council added: “We appreciate this is a difficult time for the firm and this is not the outcome they were looking for, but unfortunately, we are in the midst of a difficult economic situation, and this is another blow for our region.

"Work will continue with the owners and staff to provide support where needed and identify further help, where required, in these challenging times."

