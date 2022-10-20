The MP for Penrith and the Border has welcomed the news of Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation.

Dr Neil Hudson says he "firmly believes" it's the "right and moral thing to do for the country".

"The events of the last few weeks have been deeply regrettable, leading to significant economic instability and deep upset," he said.

"This has been of huge concern to my constituents in Penrith and The Border and to people right across the country worried about their bills, mortgages, savings, their futures and their livelihoods."

He continued: "The events yesterday in Parliament showed that the current political situation was untenable and not in the best interests of the country.

"The country deserves so much better from us.

"I look forward to a new Conservative Prime Minister being elected next week to lead a Government for all of the country, supporting the most vulnerable in society, and honouring our 2019 Manifesto."

Other political leaders have taken to social media to share their views.

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It's beyond hyperbole - and parody.

"Reality though is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.

"A general election is now a democratic imperative."

Commenting on the fact that Ms Truss had not yet had a formal meeting or phone call with Ms Sturgeon, the First Minister said she would "just wait for whoever will become the fifth PM (so far) during my time as FM".

