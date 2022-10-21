Play Brightcove video

Network Rail’s North West route director provides an update on the damage

Repairs to railway tracks, a railway bridge and signalling equipment could take "weeks rather than days", after a freight train carrying cement derailed in Carlisle.

Engineers from Network Rail have been inspecting the damage following the incident, which happened at around 8pm on 19 October.

Several wagons left the tracks, landing on the embankment beside the River Petteril, with at least one wagon ending up in the river itself.

Nobody was injured, however an investigation is being carried out by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

The line will remain closed in both directions until further notice, causing major disruption to train services between Carlisle and Newcastle, as well as Appleby and Skipton.

Replacement bus services are in place.

Anyone planning a journey in the next few weeks should check www.nationalrail.co.uk ahead of their trip.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: "On the rare occasions trains leave tracks like this it can cause extensive damage and unfortunately this incident is no exception.

"I understand this will be extremely frustrating for passengers who rely on this crucial rail link from east to west linking Carlisle and Newcastle, as well as south to Skipton.

"Across the rail industry we’re working hard to keep people on the move through rail replacement buses while we work as fast as we can to restore the railway for passengers and freight.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern Rail, said: "We are working closely with Network Rail to monitor the situation and provide the latest information to our passengers as to how they can still travel across the region.

"Customers should check before they travel and plan for longer journey times.

"We will provide updates on our website and via social media as soon as any new information about the recovery operation becomes known to us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...