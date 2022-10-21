Two teens accused of attempting to murder man in Brampton appear in court

Two teenage boys accused of attempting to murder a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Brampton have made a court appearance in front of a judge.

Harvey Oliver, 19, was taken to hospital following the crash, which involved a sky blue Audi, on Carlisle Road, Brampton, on Friday 19 August.

He was later discharged from hospital after treatment.

In the aftermath, police charged the two boys, who are aged 15 and 16, with attempted murder.

Both North Cumbria teens appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 21 October for a hearing at which pleas to the charges were due to have been entered.

However, Judge Nicholas Barker was told the prosecution were requesting a short adjournment of the case.

This would allow the prosecution to properly formulate an indictment - the formal list of charges faced by the defendants in the case.

Some progress was possible during today’s hearing, at which one boy appeared over a video link from a young offenders’ institution and the other in the court dock accompanied by a member of his family.

A timetable for the progress of the case was outlined, and a provisional trial date listed.

This would be due to start on 9 January 2022 with a time estimate of five to seven days.

The case was adjourned by Judge Barker until 17 November, when a further plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at the crown court.

In the meantime, one defendant will remain in youth custody while the other was granted conditional bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...