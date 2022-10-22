Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into an assault on a teenage boy.

The attack took place in Coombs Wood at Armathwaite on Sunday October 9.

The two men aged 31 and 46, both from Carlisle, have been arrested on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and kidnap. They have both been released on bail pending inquiries.

The teenager, who is under 16, is being supported by specialist officers.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in Coombs Wood between 11am and 3.30pm on Sunday 9 October.

Detectives would especially like to identify a dark coloured Ford Fiesta, made in the mid 2000s. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle on Sunday 9th October in the area of Coombs Wood, Armathwaite, Ainstable or Kirkoswold areas is asked to get in touch.

It is believed there were two people in the car, a black male and a white male, both believed to be aged 20-30 years of age.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage available.

Cumbria Constrbulary says there is not believed to be a further threat to the wider community, but locals will see an increased police presence.