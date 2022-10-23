Carlisle United say they are investigating claims that people threw coins at this weekend's game against Leyton Orient.

The Blues suffered a 3-2 defeat against the visiting team.

In a statement, the club said, "We are aware of reports in the media regarding alleged coin throwing at the end of today’s game. The incident was reported to the safety officer after the match by the referee and will be included in his post-match report.

"We do not condone this behaviour and take a zero-tolerance approach. We will investigate and take appropriate action against anyone involved.

"No matter what happens during the game, there is no excuse for this type of behaviour and it will not be accepted at Brunton Park."

