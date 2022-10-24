Historic landmarks were once again illuminated as part of Carlisle's annual City of Lights event.

This year's theme of Roman Carlisle saw light and sound projections at sites including Carlisle Cathedral, Carlisle Castle and Tullie House.

Thousands enjoyed the spectacular illuminations over the weekend.

The event forms part of the Hadrian's Wall 1900 festival, which celebrates the building of the Unesco World Heritage site, that once marked the edge of the Roman empire in Britain.

The City of Lights installations aimed to transport ticket holders through time to the ancient town of Luguvalium, where Carlisle now stands.

Light and sound was projected onto the city's historic landmarks. Credit: Stuart Walker

City of Lights is organised by the Discover Carlisle team (Carlisle City Council) and Luxmuralis in association with Cumbria County Council.

Carlisle City Cllr Stephen Higgs, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Leisure said:

“Carlisle City of Lights was a resounding success and I’d like to thank all those in involved in making it happen. It has been part of our events programme since 2020 and we have worked hard to make this event bigger and better featuring Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House and Carlisle Castle. This year it celebrated Carlisle Roman heritage and linked in with the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival.”

Councillor Cyril Weber, chairman of Cumbria County Council’s Local Committee for Carlisle, said: "The City of Lights project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate our city, and a great example of the county and city council working together in partnership.

"I’m delighted that this is now an annual event which the whole community can take part in and enjoy.”

Peter Walker from Luxmuralis, the projection art gallery responsible for the displays, added: "Carlisle has such a rich and significant cultural and social heritage, going back millennia.

"Bringing this history and heritage to life through the creation of bespoke artwork, is a great privilege."

