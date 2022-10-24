Two naughty emus have been "grounded" after escaping from their Dumfries and Galloway home and going on the run.

George and Mildred walked out of the 3Rs Horse Rescue Centre near Gatehouse on the morning of Thursday 20 October and were eventually recovered after darkness fell that evening.

The pair of escapees have now been grounded and will receive no broccoli, one of their favourite treats, for a month.

A broken gate that was being replaced is the suspected route of egress the pair used to take flight. Susan Murdoch and Gordon Chisholm, who run the centre, did not notice their absence until they began receiving reports of Mildred being spotted on the A75.

George and Mildred spent a day on the run along the A75. Credit: Trinity Miror

Ms Murdoch said: “We spent the whole afternoon on the A75 trying to find them. Facebook was brilliant, lots of people had messaged to say they were keeping an eye out and we had phone calls of sightings.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I’d got a phone call from one of our neighbours. Usually they just run about the yard all day and never stray very far. They’re very friendly.”

The birds, which are native to Australia, managed to get as far as Cairnholy and Kirkdale on their jaunt across the coastal road.

Mr Chisholm found George "knackered" but there was no sign of the "nosier" Mildred.

Ms Murdoch said: “If there’s stuff she shouldn’t be doing, Mildred will be doing it.

“We had a team out looking for her and one of our volunteers, Ian, found her on the back road merrily walking back home – although she was a good mile and a half from the yard.

Susan Murdoch feared the worst before the absconding fowls were found. Credit: Trinity Mirror

“I don’t want to curtail them too much but that’s scared the wits out of me. I was seriously expecting the worst.”

The pair have been at the centre for just over six months after being gifted by a woman in Fife.

George and Mildred have earned themselves a special new enclosure to ensure that they do not go walkabout again.

