Catch up on Representing Border - 25 October 2022

On tonight's programme Rishi Sunak takes charge with a warning the country is facing a profound economic crisis. The new Prime Minister promises to bring integrity back to politics but Mr Sunak rejects calls for an early general election. There was no mention of Scotland in the PM's speech in Downing Street, but Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack has been re-appointed as Scottish Secretary - keeping his job while eleven of his cabinet colleagues lost theirs Peter MacMahon speaks to the South of Scotland MSP and chair of the Scottish Tories, Craig Hoy. Also on the programme - legislation aimed at tightening the ban on fox hunting has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle. The Scottish Government says the Hunting With Dogs Bill will allow farmers to manage wildlife while ending illegal hunting for good. But animal rights activists say loopholes remain in the proposed law, while countryside campaigners claim it will prevent them controlling foxes and protecting livestock.

