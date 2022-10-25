A road in Kendal will be shut for two weeks from Monday 31 October.

Ann Street will be closed along the full length of the road, which forms part of the A684 route through the town.

The structural repair works to the deck and supporting walls of a highway culvert on Ann Street will take a minimum of four weeks to complete, Cumbria County Council said.

Access will be maintained for residents of Ann Street and Drysalters Yard, but there will be a barrier in place which will prevent through traffic continuing onto the A65 Wildman Street.

There will be a diversion route passing beneath the railway bridge on Sedbergh Road, but there will be a corresponding height restriction of 3.9m at the junction between Wildman Street and Castle Street during the closure.

Cumbria County Council said the works are necessary to ensure the safety of local residents and all road users.

Access for emergency vehicles will be permitted into the road closure during the works.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We apologise in advance for the disruption the road closure on Ann Street will have; however, these works are necessary to ensure the road is safe for future use.

"Our priority is public safety and I would like to thank the residents and businesses in Kendal, for their support."

For enquiries, please contact Cumbria Highways on 0300 303 2992.

