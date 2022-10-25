Life sentences for Ryan Kirkpatrick murderers

Two friends have been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man outside a Carlisle bar.

A jury at the city's crown court found the pair guilty of killing 24-year-old Ryan Kirkpatrick in September last year.

Kane Hull, who stabbed Mr Kirkpatrick three times, was told he'll serve a minimum of 28 years while Liam Porter must spend at least 26 years behind bars. The court heard Porter had encouraged and assisted Hull.

Passing sentence, Judge Mr Justice Linden, said: "Vicious, callous, cowardly were words used by leading counsel to describe what you did. I don't think that goes far enough.

"The word futile should be added to reflect the pointlessness of what you did, achieving nothing other than to cause misery to the Kirkpatrick family and ruin your own lives."

Earlier, Mr Kirkpatrick's mother, Andrea Johnston, told the court: "I hate the people who took my son's life with every ounce of my being. They're little cowards, not real men."