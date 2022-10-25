Messages for the new Prime Minister from people in the Border region

Play Brightcove video

People across the region have been giving us their messages for the new Prime Minister.

We spoke to voters in Dumfries and Whitehaven and asked them what they’d say to Rishi Sunak.

The main priority for people in our region is stabilising the economy and helping reduce the challenges faced by so many as the cost of living crisis continues.

