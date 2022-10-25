A series of remembrance events will be held in Cumbria and the Borders in the build up to, and days surrounding, Armistice Day on Friday 11 November.

Carlisle City Council and The Royal British Legion have confirmed the following schedule of events and activities between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 November.

Laying of poppy crosses on war graves in Carlisle cemetery (Thursday 10 November, 11am)

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson is inviting the public to join him at a short service to lay Poppy Crosses on War Graves in Carlisle Cemetery.

This is the culmination of the laying of more than 300 crosses ­on every War Grave in the cemetery and a total of 400 in the various cemeteries in Carlisle.

Armistice Day city memorial at Carlisle Greenmarket (Friday 11 November, 11am)

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson will join veterans at the City War Memorial to mark the two minutes’ silence for Armistice Day.

The Remembrance Service will involve veterans and school children.

Festival of Remembrance (Friday 11 November, 6:30pm)

The event will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church and is a ticketed event. Tickets are free of charge and are available from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre.

Remembrance Sunday at Carlisle Greenmarket (Sunday 13 November, 11am)

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson will lead the Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony, when the two minutes’ silence will be observed, and a wreath will be laid by the mayor.

Former servicemen and women are invited to form up at Paternoster Row at 10:30am ready to march to the war memorial in Greenmarket for the service.

Those wishing to lay wreaths should report to the Crown and Mitre between 10:15am and 10:30am. All welcome.

The County Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph in Rickerby Park (Sunday 13 November, 2:30pm)

The chairman of Cumbria County Council, Cllr Andy Connell will join the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff and other dignitaries including the Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson to attend a Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony, organised by The Royal British Legion (Cumberland and Westmorland County Branch) and Cumbria County Council.

Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion Carlisle and Stanwix branch will be operating a poppy shop in The Lanes Shopping Centre in Carlisle from Saturday 29 October to Saturday 12 November, daily from 10am to 5pm, Sundays 12pm to 4pm.

For residents of West Cumbria, there will also be events taking place to mark the occasion.

Two parades organised with the support of the Royal British Legion will march through Workington and Harrington.

Workington Parade (Sunday 13 November, 2pm)

The Workington parade will begin their march from Pow Street. Their route will take them to Vulcan Park for a wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph. Following the service, the parade will continue and finish at the Royal British Legion.

Harrington Parade (Sunday 13 November, 9:30am)

The Harrington parade will assemble at The Royal British Legion and march to St Mary's Church for a service at 10am followed by a ceremony at the cenotaph outside the church. The procession will end at the Royal British Legion Club.

There will also be multiple remembrance services taking place at churches throughout the region and the silent soldier silhouettes will be installed at several points around Workington.

Bookings are open for an event in Dumfries and Galloway that will commemorate the date.

Remembrance Day Concert (Thursday 10 November, 7:30pm)

The Creetown Silver band will host an evening of music, poetry, readings and local stories. Hot drinks will be available and there will be a collection for the Royal British Legion.

