Network Rail has released the latest update on when passengers can expect normal service to resume on the Carlisle to Newcastle/Leeds lines after a freight train derailed.

A train derailed near Carlisle on Wednesday 19 October, causing major disruption to the rail network.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of Friday 4 November, a spokesperson for Network Rail said.

Engineers have been inspecting the damage following the incident, which happened at about 8pm on Wednesday 19 October.

Repairs are required to be made to railway tracks, a bridge and signalling equipment which were all damaged when the train left the rails just behind B&Q.

They are predicted to take "weeks rather than days."

Passengers travelling towards Hexham and Newcastle will see replacement services to Haltwhistle where possible.

Meanwhile, those heading to Leeds and Skipton will be able to get a train from Appleby. Langwathby, Lazonby and Kirkoswald and Armathwaite will not receive a train service.

The incident saw several wagons leave the tracks, landing on the embankment beside the River Petteril, with at least one wagon ending up in the river itself.

Nobody was injured in the incident but an investigation is underway by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Anyone planning a journey in the next few weeks should check www.nationalrail.co.uk ahead of their trip.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...