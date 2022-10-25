Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has spoken of his time at Stockport County ahead of tonight's game at Edgeley Park.

The Blues will take on the Hatters in league competition for the first time in nearly 13 seasons at 7:45pm, their last meeting being a 0-0 draw at Brunton Park in January 2010.

The Carlisle gaffer has mixed memories of Stockport, having played against them as a footballer and later managing the Greater Manchester side.

He said: "I’ve got fantastic memories of winning the championship there with Carlisle in my first time round.

"It was my last ever game as a professional footballer so I’ve got positive memories of that.

"I have zero positive memories of my time there as a manager. Thankfully it’s out of my system, I’m able to move on.

"I’ve done some unbelievable things since I left there. I’ve had some fantastic experiences in life and in football.

"I’m looking forward to going as the Carlisle manager and hoping we put on a performance, show the personality we have all season so far, and hopefully coming away with a result."

Simpson managed the Hatters for a 27-game spell in 2010 which resulted in only three wins in 19 games and his eventual sacking.

Today though, the Blues boss is enjoying a much stronger record with a nine league game winning streak only halted on Saturday by Leyton Orient.

He said: "It won’t be an easy game at all. They’re a good side, they’re one of the fancied teams for this season. I expect them to come through on that.

"It’s a tough game but a great one to look forward to.

"We talked this week about the next three fixtures giving us an idea of where we are, and the result didn’t go our way on Saturday, but I think the level of performance and footballing ability we showed was a real positive to take from it all.

"We’ve got to go and really get stuck into the atmosphere there, go and enjoy the challenge and show we can be a good side as well."

