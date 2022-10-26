Over 4,000 people attended Carlisle's City of Lights event over the weekend with councillors describing the festival as a "resounding success".

The three-night light and sound experience lit up Carlisle's historic landmarks and celebrated 1900 years since the construction of Hadrian's Wall.

The event started at Carlisle Cathedral, followed by Tullie House and then ending at Carlisle Castle with sound and light projected on to buildings, transforming their facades.

Carlisle City Cllr Stephen Higgs, portfolio polder for culture, heritage and leisure, said: “Carlisle City of Lights was a resounding success and I’d like to thank all those in involved in making it happen. It has been part of our events programme since 2020 and we have worked hard to make this event bigger and better.

"This year it celebrated Carlisle’s Roman heritage and linked in with the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival."

