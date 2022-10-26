The work to remove the freight train which derailed over the river Petteril in Carlisle one week ago has suffered a setback which could cause delays.

Several carriages carrying powdered cement left the track at about 8pm on Wednesday 19 October, blocking the lines between Carlisle and Newcastle/Leeds.

A large crane is needed to begin shifting the obstructing wagons. The first parts of the crane were expected to arrive today but complications will mean that this work has been pushed back.

Road closures will be required to allow for the convoy of lorries needed to carry the parts of the crane to reach the site. When it arrives, the crane will take three days to assemble.

Powdered cement is being removed from the derailed wagons to make them easier to move. Credit: Network Rail

The cement is being removed from the wagons in order to make them easier to remove from the line. This must be done slowly in order to avoid contaminating the river.

Some work is also required to prepare the site including the clearance of trees.

Following the removal of the train, repairs are required to be made to the railway tracks, a bridge and signalling equipment.

A spokesperson from National Rail said on Monday 24 October that disruption to the Settle/Hexham lines are expected until the end of Friday 4 November.

Carriages left the track just behind B&Q in Carlisle. Credit: Network Rail

Replacement bus services are in operation for passengers travelling along the disrupted services.

Anyone planning a journey in the next few weeks should check www.nationalrail.co.uk ahead of their trip.

