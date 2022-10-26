An archive is celebrating its 60th anniversary with an open day.

Cumbria Archives Service is holding the event at Carlisle Archives, at Lady Gillfords House on Petteril Bank Road.

The event, on Saturday 12 November 2022 begins at 10am with free entry, free activities, and free refreshments for all.

The day will include a range of family activities, including a local and family history fair, where people can find out more about the history of local communities, and trace their family tree, a chance to see behind the scenes with tours of the centre and a series of talks and discussion groups.

A family fun zone is also being set up with activities for all the family, including arts and crafts.

HM Lord Lieutenant Claire Hensman will plant a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy project in memoriam to honour Her Majesty and to mark the service’s 60th anniversary.

Cllr Deborah Earl, cabinet member for public health and community services said: “This event will provide a great opportunity to celebrate the service and showcase everything that they offer.

“There will be something for everyone including arts, crafts, talks, tours and much more.“

Mrs Claire Hensman, Lord-Lieutenant for Cumbria, said: “The communities of Cumbria are invited to join us at this celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Cumbria Archive Service with a range of family activities, talks, tours and exhibitions.

“As part of this special occasion I’m also honoured to be planting a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy project, commemorating our late Queen’s seven decades of service and marking her Platinum Jubilee.

“The project serves as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and her people, which I’m delighted to commend on this key milestone for our Archive Service.”

