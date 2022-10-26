A 13-year-old girl has been assaulted by a man in the Scottish Borders.

The girl had just left her friend around 10:10pm on Monday (24 October) on Station Road in West Linton when she was approached and assaulted.

The man is described as being in his twenties, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, of thin build.

He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms and he had a dark snood over his face.

He ran off in the direction of the centre of West Linton.

Police Scotland is now appealing for anyone in the area who may information to get in touch with officers.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore of CID said: “The teenage girl was extremely upset by this incident but she did not require hospital treatment. We are providing her and her family all the necessary support they require.

“We understand that this incident will be worrying for the local community but I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify this man. As part of our investigation, we will be reviewing CCTV and officers will be carrying out door to door enquiries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us or any motorists who may have dash-cam footage. You may have captured something that could assist our enquiry.

“Anyone with any information, should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3769 of Monday 24 October 2022.”

